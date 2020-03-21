Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.38 ($35.33).

Shares of Duerr stock traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €17.65 ($20.52). 445,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. Duerr has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

