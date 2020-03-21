E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.69 ($12.44).

EOAN traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €8.27 ($9.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,145,441 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.51. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

