E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Mar 21st, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.69 ($12.44).

EOAN traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €8.27 ($9.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,145,441 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.51. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

