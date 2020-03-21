Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.33-6.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.31. Ecolab also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.05-1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $141.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.58 and a 200-day moving average of $193.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $140.57 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.