Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.05-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. Ecolab also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.33-6.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.02. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $140.57 and a 12-month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

