Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $114.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.94. 6,146,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

