Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.
Shares of Enservco stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. 2,411,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,519. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.72.
Enservco Company Profile
