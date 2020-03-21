Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of Enservco stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. 2,411,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,519. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

