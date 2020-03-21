Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.73.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. 877,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,097. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,914. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.