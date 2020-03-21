Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up approximately 6.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,654,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,352. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.46 and a 200 day moving average of $196.98.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

