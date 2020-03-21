Ewan Stewart Downie Purchases 10,000 Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,657,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,030,400.24.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 100,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$140,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 25,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 25,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,625.00.

TSE PG opened at C$1.03 on Friday. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $258.73 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.81.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.90 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.85 to C$3.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.24 to C$2.99 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

