Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €60.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.45 ($79.59).

FIE traded up €3.06 ($3.56) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €46.00 ($53.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,667 shares. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €65.74 and its 200-day moving average is €68.81.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

