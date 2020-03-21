FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,497 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 712,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,951. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

