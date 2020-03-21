Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Trading 35.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares traded up 35.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.67, 1,666,015 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 604,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Specifically, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $651.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter worth about $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

