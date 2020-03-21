Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRE. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.03 ($65.15).

FRA:FRE traded up €2.77 ($3.22) on Friday, reaching €28.43 ($33.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,885 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.95.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

