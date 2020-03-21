Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.13 ($43.17).

FRA:FPE traded up €2.65 ($3.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €28.95 ($33.66). 152,840 shares of the company were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.44.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

