Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FUTU stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Future Healthcare of America has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Earnings History for Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

