General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.41-3.48 EPS.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

