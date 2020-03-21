General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.41-3.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.034-17.034 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.19 billion.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.