GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut GoPro from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 5,691,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. GoPro has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $411.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Lanzone acquired 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

