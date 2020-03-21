Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.71 ($27.57).

Shares of FRA GYC traded up €1.32 ($1.53) during trading on Friday, hitting €17.20 ($20.00). 1,181,331 shares of the company were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.16.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

