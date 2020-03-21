Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,396. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

