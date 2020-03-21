Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 353,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,976. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $817.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $794,849.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

