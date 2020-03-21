Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLHR shares. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

