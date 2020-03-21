Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

FIXX traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 324,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $629.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.28. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $31.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,237.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 742,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,595,185. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

