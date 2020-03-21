Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Acquires $35,800.00 in Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Robert D. Lister bought 5,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

Shares of IMAX opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Imax by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Imax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Imax by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Imax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Imax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.