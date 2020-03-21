Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Acquires $35,800.00 in Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) VP Robert D. Lister bought 5,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.
Shares of IMAX opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $25.75.
Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Imax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Imax Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.
