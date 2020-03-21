Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.70.
INCY traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.96. 2,640,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $178,921,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $24,231,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Incyte by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
