Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.70.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.96. 2,640,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $178,921,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $24,231,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Incyte by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.