J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JJSF. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 267,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,840. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $108.16 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,440,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

