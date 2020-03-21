Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Encavis (ETR:CAP) a €10.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Encavis in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on Encavis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

CAP stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €7.07 ($8.22). 605,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.40. Encavis has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €11.74 ($13.65). The company has a market cap of $929.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

