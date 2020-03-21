John Wood Group (LON:WG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 450 ($5.92).

WG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) price objective (up previously from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 469.75 ($6.18).

LON:WG traded up GBX 14.45 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 151.45 ($1.99). The stock had a trading volume of 6,269,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 346.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.04. The company has a market capitalization of $981.08 million and a PE ratio of 17.82. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.29%.

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total transaction of £8,160 ($10,734.02).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

