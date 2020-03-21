Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.94. Kadant posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.54. 148,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,174. The stock has a market cap of $672.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kadant has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $622,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,637.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,465 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kadant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kadant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.