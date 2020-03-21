Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.21 ($32.80).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

DEQ stock traded up €1.48 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €11.93 ($13.87). The stock had a trading volume of 798,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 1-year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.02 and a 200 day moving average of €24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.