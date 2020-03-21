Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.50 ($69.19).

FRA:KGX traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €36.30 ($42.21). The company had a trading volume of 616,470 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.11. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

