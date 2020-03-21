L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $169,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.04. 2,684,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $149.21 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

