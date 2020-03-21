Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LLNW has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $555.11 million, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.82. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

