Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Lowered by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,478 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.2% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $67,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,725,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,889,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.41.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.30. 4,687,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,301. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.86 and a 200 day moving average of $200.85. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

