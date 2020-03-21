LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on LYFT to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.70.

LYFT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. 17,555,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,797,385. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LYFT has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that LYFT will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

