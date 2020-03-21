Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.97 million during the quarter.

MHLD opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Maiden has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHLD. ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a report on Thursday.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

