Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:MPX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 49,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,567. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marine Products by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marine Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

