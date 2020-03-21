Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRSN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 553,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,071. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $215.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.41. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

