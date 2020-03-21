Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:MWK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 132,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,729. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

