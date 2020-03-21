Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of M stock traded down C$645,379.60 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.40. 6,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.20. Mosaic Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.25 and a twelve month high of C$6.24.
About Mosaic Capital
Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.