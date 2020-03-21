Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of M stock traded down C$645,379.60 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.40. 6,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.20. Mosaic Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.25 and a twelve month high of C$6.24.

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.