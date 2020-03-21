New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 175,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,008. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.