New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NRZ. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.64.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,497,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,289. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

