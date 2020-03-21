News (NASDAQ:NWS) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of News from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NWS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. 2,137,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in News in the third quarter worth $195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth $2,247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in News by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in News by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

