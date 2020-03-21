NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.36 EPS

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

NIO (NYSE:NIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36), Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20. NIO has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

