nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,743 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of nVent Electric worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

