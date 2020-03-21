Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 6,746,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $91,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after purchasing an additional 901,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

