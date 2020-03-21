PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.77.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. 3,477,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,441,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.