PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.77.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.