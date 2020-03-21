PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $83.41.
In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
