PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.31.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 233.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,018 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

