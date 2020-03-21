Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,082 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 340,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $276.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.